CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputy surprises truck thieves who ran out of gas

The owner had reported the vehicle stolen on May 7 from his apartment complex on East Sunshine Street.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Freight and Food Sales parking lot 3000 block of West Kearney near North Golden at 3:00 a.m.
Greene County detectives are investigating a truck theft. A deputy found the vehicle on May 23 in the middle of the entrance at the Freight and Food Sales building in the 3000 block of West Kearney near North Golden. Two men ran off when the deputy spotted them shortly after 3:00 a.m.

Stolen May 7 from the 700 block of East Sunshine Street. Recovered May 23 in the 3000 block of...
The owner of the 90′s model Chevy truck had reported it stolen from an apartment complex in the 700 block of East Sunshine on May 7. When the Greene County deputy found it weeks later, the thieves had spray-painted it with gray primer. The deputy then noticed two men on the property near a business truck. When she asked them to come talk to her, they quickly changed direction and left.

Two men ran from a Greene County deputy who discovered the stolen truck after it ran out of...
Security cameras captured video of one man walking across the parking lot with a gas can. Detectives say video from a business across the street shows the truck had run out of gas. The men then pushed it off the street and into the entrance of Freight and Food Sales.

A Greene County deputy found the vehicle in the entrance of Freight and Food Sales where two...
If you recognize the man or have any information on this incident, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
