Contractor turning old Branson High School into family housing project

By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson city leaders unanimously approved a contract to sell the old high school property to a contractor for a housing project.

According to the contract, the city of Branson will sell the 2.5 acres to Lifestyle Contractors for $50,000. The contractor says the property is loaded with asbestos while that price sounds low. The last estimate the city received to remove the property was $250,000. The contractor also says they see a need for more housing in the area. This housing project could include up to 65 units. He also says places for more housing in Branson can be difficult.

“Whether it be tourism, that’s a little bit different. You have hospitality which is very big here,” Lifestyle Contractor COO Karl Finkenbinder said. “Then you have maybe not quite the industry that you would have in a larger city, that’s failed to be developed or is lacking down here. I think that will meet some of that need here in the area.”

”It’s currently an eyesore. I think it’s a safety hazard. It’ll get rid of a blight,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton.

Finkenbinder says rezoning will take at least a few months to begin the project.

