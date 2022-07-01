Firework safety tips for the holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This weekend is full of booms and bangs, but you want to ensure you are keeping safe around the fireworks.

While these explosives are a ton of fun, if you don’t use them properly, they can be pretty dangerous. Here are a few tips to keep in mind before you light any fuses this weekend.

“Just a lot of common sense things,” said Battalion Chief Anthony Morrng with the Battlefield Fire Protection District. “Don’t put your face over the top of the fireworks while you’re lighting them. Don’t ever light a firework while it’s in your hand.”

It’s a good idea to keep a hose or a second bucket of water close just in case of a fire.

“We always want you to keep a bucket of water around and let the fireworks soak overnight before you discard them,” said Battalion Chief Morrng.

If you choose to set off fireworks in your field or yard, it’s a good idea to wet them down first to prevent an accidental fire.

“When you go to set up any fireworks that you purchase, it has a base. Get it as stable as you can,” said Arnold Compton with Compton fireworks. “A concrete block works well in the grass in your yard. It will be less likely to tip over.”

Make sure to read and follow directions before setting off fireworks. Most injuries that happen around the Fourth of July are due to improper use of explosives.

“A lot of times, it’s because the fuse takes off faster than what they’re expecting,” said Battalion Chief Morrng. “They’re holding it specifically just your average firecracker. Somebody will usually be holding it in a closed palm, so they aren’t expecting the fuse to take off as fast they do, and when they pop, and your fist is closed around, it’ll take your hand off.”

“Say no to cigarette lighters, said Compton. “Make sure you have a good quality punk. A punk is way safer.”

Sparklers are a Fourth of July staple and definitely a fun firework to enjoy, but they are not toys. Sparklers are often given to kids as a way to participate in the holiday, but it’s better if they stay in the hands of someone a little older. If you let your kid play with sparklers this weekend, ensure they hold them away from their face and body so the sparks don’t burn them. Also, make sure they are wearing closed-toed shoes to protect their feet.

“Sparklers burn at approximately 2000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt some metals,” said Battalion Chief Morng. “We’d love to keep them out of a little kid’s hands. Half of the injuries that happen to children under five that are firework-related are from sparklers.”

Instead, if you are setting off your fireworks this weekend or enjoying a show put on by professionals, ensure you stay safe this holiday weekend.

