Police in Springfield report rising counterfeit cash use

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department saw a rising trend in June of counterfeit cash. Of all the cases seen in June, all but one of them used a fake $100 bill.

Lt. Jason Laub of the SPD Property Crimes Division says that the best way to make sure you aren’t scammed is to know how to spot the bogus bucks.

“Be familiar with the security features on the currency,” said Lt. Jason Laub. “Know what to look for, and notify the police.”

Lt. Laub also noted that your safety should be your top priority.

“If it’s causing any kind of stir, as far as you maintaining possession of that note, I would let it go,” said Lt. Laub. “I would just let it let them pass and then go ahead, and we’ll take from with none of this is worth physical safety of individuals involved.”

Here are some of the ways to spot counterfeit currency:

1. The paper itself should feel rougher than traditional paper

2. If your raise a bill up to the light, you should see a watermark in the corner

3. Some of the material on the bill will change depending on how the light hits it. For example, the number 100 on a $100 bill changes from green to gray

4. Using a UV light or a black light should change the color of the bill

5. Make sure the bill has even edges and is not two pieces of paper taped or glued together

6. Certain markers or pens are designed to change color on legitimate bills

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.