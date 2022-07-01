Advertisement

Sexual assault survivors react to Missouri’s abortion law, share concern over contraception bans

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With Missouri’s trigger law on abortion, there are no exceptions for victims of rape. The law raises concerns among advocates on how it will impact reporting those crimes.

Dee Ogilvy is a sexual assault survivor. She was attacked at work when she was in her twenties. Ogilvy works in the community as an advocate for other victims.

”What we are doing is we are re-victimizing a victim of a very personal and degrading crime,” Ogilvy says.

Ogilvy fears domestic and sexual violence will report the crimes even less.

“We already know that reporting on sexual assault and domestic violence is three out of ten,” Ogilvy says.

Michelle Trupiano is the executive director of the Missouri Family Health Council. Missouri’s trigger law has not impacted birth control and emergency contraception. However, Trupiano says there are concerns over if that could be banned in the future.

“Birth control remains legal now,” Trupiano says. “We’ve seen extremists in the Missouri legislature try to already ban birth control, and we expect them to try again in the upcoming session.”

Title X and The Right Time initiative focus on providing low to no-cost services to uninsured and under-insured individuals. Those health centers across Missouri and clinics can be found here: MFHC.org/patients

Trupiano says providers there will continue to meet patients’ needs.

“It is important for everybody to have timely access, but especially for survivors of rape, so we want to make sure there is accurate information out there,” Trupiano says.

Ogilvy says she knows people who are already stocking up on emergency contraception.

“Because homeless women, women who have been raped, sexual assault victims, they’re all going to need help if our state government chooses to take away some of the birth control,” Ogilvy says.

For now, Ogilvy is confident in the resources offered to people in Greene County.

“We have very excellent SANE nurses at Mercy and Cox,” Ogilvy says. “A SANE nurse is a nurse that is specifically trained to deal with victims of assault. I’m not so fearful that locally we will lose the right to Plan B.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
Two men ran from a Greene County deputy who discovered the stolen truck after it ran out of...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputy surprises truck thieves who ran out of gas
CoxHealth nurse, 33, shares story of her stroke; warns other young patients about her symptoms
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Parson
Missouri Gov. Parson calls for special session on tax relief; vetoes several bills
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 12,150+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,200+ new cases
Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot holiday weekend with a little rain
Credit toward Jewelry Repair
CONTEST: Enter and win jewelry from Cornerstone