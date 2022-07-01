Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County health leaders say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising into the holiday

(Cropped Pedro França / Senate Agency / CC BY 2.0)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department advises you to get tested for COVID-19 and stay home if sick this Fourth of July weekend.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 10% in the past week to 87 cases per day. Hospitalizations jumped to 56 patients with four in critical care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Greene County as a medium impact level for COVID-19. This change in CDC impact level includes updated prevention guidance for Greene County. The CDC now recommends:

  • Wearing a face mask while indoors if you are at high risk for severe illness or have frequent contact with a high-risk person.
  • Getting tested if you are exposed or have COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Staying up-to-date on vaccines and boosters.

With Fourth of July festivities only a few days away, health leaders recommend outdoor gatherings to celebrate safely and reduce the spread of COVID-19. More information on staying healthy at outdoor summer celebrations can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/summer.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms over the holiday weekend, health leaders encourage the use of at-home tests. A map of testing opportunities and pharmacies that carry at-home antigen tests can be found at COVIDTesting417.com.

If you do test positive for COVID-19 with mild-to-moderate symptoms, you may be eligible for antiviral treatment options. The health department recommends calling your healthcare provider or scheduling a virtual appointment with a physician to discuss COVID-19 treatment options, especially for those at high-risk for severe illness, hospitalization, and death. More information on COVID-19 care and treatment options can be found at: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDtreatment.

Those needing a vaccination or booster dose opportunity can visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 for a list of walk-in and appointment opportunities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
CoxHealth nurse, 33, shares story of her stroke; warns other young patients about her symptoms
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash
Two men ran from a Greene County deputy who discovered the stolen truck after it ran out of...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputy surprises truck thieves who ran out of gas

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 12,150+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 1,450 new cases
The COVID-19 community level map for Missouri on Friday, June 17.
Mo. Dept. of Health and Human Services gives COVID-19 update
Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission approves first ARPA payments
Lots of opportunities are available for students looking for summer or after-school jobs
Live, Life, Well: Getting fired from a summer job is a good thing?