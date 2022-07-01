Springfield-Greene County health leaders say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising into the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department advises you to get tested for COVID-19 and stay home if sick this Fourth of July weekend.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 10% in the past week to 87 cases per day. Hospitalizations jumped to 56 patients with four in critical care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Greene County as a medium impact level for COVID-19. This change in CDC impact level includes updated prevention guidance for Greene County. The CDC now recommends:

Wearing a face mask while indoors if you are at high risk for severe illness or have frequent contact with a high-risk person.

Getting tested if you are exposed or have COVID-19 symptoms.

Staying up-to-date on vaccines and boosters.

With Fourth of July festivities only a few days away, health leaders recommend outdoor gatherings to celebrate safely and reduce the spread of COVID-19. More information on staying healthy at outdoor summer celebrations can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/summer.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms over the holiday weekend, health leaders encourage the use of at-home tests. A map of testing opportunities and pharmacies that carry at-home antigen tests can be found at COVIDTesting417.com.

If you do test positive for COVID-19 with mild-to-moderate symptoms, you may be eligible for antiviral treatment options. The health department recommends calling your healthcare provider or scheduling a virtual appointment with a physician to discuss COVID-19 treatment options, especially for those at high-risk for severe illness, hospitalization, and death. More information on COVID-19 care and treatment options can be found at: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDtreatment.

Those needing a vaccination or booster dose opportunity can visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 for a list of walk-in and appointment opportunities.

