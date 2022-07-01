Advertisement

VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a gas station. (Source: WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville helped prevent a situation involving a baby from possibly turning deadly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports its officers were at a gas station on Monday night when a man rushed inside and told them a baby wasn’t breathing.

WAVE shared a dramatic video from the department of the call involving officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene.

The video showed the two officers running out to assist the family. One of the officers performed back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.

Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has since been taken home.

Family members thanked the officers for their work and said Emma is happy and healthy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
Two men ran from a Greene County deputy who discovered the stolen truck after it ran out of...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputy surprises truck thieves who ran out of gas
CoxHealth nurse, 33, shares story of her stroke; warns other young patients about her symptoms
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems
Courtesy: Hy-Vee
ON YOUR SIDE: Hy-Vee voluntarily withdraws all potato salad varieties
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday-travel chaos: Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds
Eureka Springs, Ark. clinic temporarily closes due to staffing
Eureka Springs, Ark. clinic temporarily closes due to staffing