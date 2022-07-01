Advertisement

On Your Side: To avoid overdrafts, gas stations increase hold amounts

(Live 5/File)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an On Your Side warning as you fill up your tank during the long holiday weekend.

If you pay at the pump, check your account before pulling into the gas station. Consider it a sign of the times. Gas stations and financial institutions know you’re paying more. The temporary hold on your debit or credit card is up-we are talking about 40% more.

Traci Broeker discovered that while filling up.

“All of a sudden, I saw QT outside, $175. I literally jerked my head and said oh my goodness,” said Broeker.

The pre-authorization hold protects the service station from fraud. It doesn’t know much gas you’re getting and wants to ensure there’s enough in your account to cover it.

Of course, the hold goes away, and you’re charged what you pump. For Broeker, that was $46.30

Still, depending on your bank or credit card company, processing can take a few hours or days, especially over a holiday.

Broeker is glad she just happened to check her account. She changed her plans because of it.

“Instead of going to the grocery store, we went to lunch,” she said.

Otherwise, she might have gotten dinged and in the red. It never hurts to ask your bank to wave an overdraft charge, especially if you have a good history.

How to dodge the hold:

Pay with cash.

Use a credit card instead of a debit card, especially if you have more wiggle room.

Go in the store and pay before you pump.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
Two men ran from a Greene County deputy who discovered the stolen truck after it ran out of...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputy surprises truck thieves who ran out of gas
CoxHealth nurse, 33, shares story of her stroke; warns other young patients about her symptoms
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash

Latest News

Counterfeit money
Police in Springfield report rising counterfeit cash use
Courtesy: Hy-Vee
ON YOUR SIDE: Hy-Vee voluntarily withdraws all potato salad varieties
Eureka Springs, Ark. clinic temporarily closes due to staffing
Eureka Springs, Ark. clinic temporarily closes due to staffing
Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot holiday weekend with a little rain
Deadly Amtrak crash raises questions about railroad crossing improvements in Missouri