Gov. Parson signs bill honoring young girl killed in tornado

Annistyn Rackley, who was killed when a tornado hit her family's home in Braggadocio, was diagnosed with biliary atresia in 2012.
Annistyn Rackley, who was killed when a tornado hit her family’s home in Braggadocio, was diagnosed with biliary atresia in 2012.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) – A young Pemiscot County girl killed in last December’s deadly tornadoes will now be honored in a special way.

On Friday, July 1, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 1738, with one of the items declaring Oct. 1 as “Biliary Atresia Awareness Day”.

The legislation was introduced by District 150 Representative Andrew McDaniel in Jan. 2022 in honor of Annistyn Rackley.

Rackley, who was killed when a tornado hit her family’s home in Braggadocio, was diagnosed with biliary atresia in 2012.

The bill will also designate a portion of State Highway J in Pemiscot County as the “Annistyn Kate Rackley Memorial Highway”.

Rackley lived in a home along the highway where the tornado struck. Her sisters and mother were hurt during the storm.

Additionally, HB 1738 also declared Juneteenth as a state holiday to be celebrated every June 19 in Missouri.

Gov. Parson also signed several other bills which would help with workforce development, child care, and education.

You can view more about HB 1738 by clicking here.

