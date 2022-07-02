Gov. Parson signs bill honoring young girl killed in tornado

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) – A young Pemiscot County girl killed in last December’s deadly tornadoes will now be honored in a special way.

On Friday, July 1, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 1738, with one of the items declaring Oct. 1 as “Biliary Atresia Awareness Day”.

The legislation was introduced by District 150 Representative Andrew McDaniel in Jan. 2022 in honor of Annistyn Rackley.

Rackley, who was killed when a tornado hit her family’s home in Braggadocio, was diagnosed with biliary atresia in 2012.

The bill will also designate a portion of State Highway J in Pemiscot County as the “Annistyn Kate Rackley Memorial Highway”.

Rackley lived in a home along the highway where the tornado struck. Her sisters and mother were hurt during the storm.

Additionally, HB 1738 also declared Juneteenth as a state holiday to be celebrated every June 19 in Missouri.

Gov. Parson also signed several other bills which would help with workforce development, child care, and education.

