Monett, Mo. PD launches death investigation after two people found dead Thursday night

MONETT, Mo. (KY3/edited press release) - The Monett Police Department has launched a death investigation after two people were found dead Thursday night.

According to Monett Police Chief George Daoud, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of West Nellie Street in Monett Thursday night just after 8:00 p.m.

Once officers got to the house, they found 71-year-old Daniel Olson and 64-year-old Tamara Olson dead in the residence. Chief Daoud says the bodies have been sent to the coroner’s office for an autopsy. There’s no evidence to suggest a danger to the community at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

