New poll: Vicky Hartzler leads narrowly over Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A new poll released Friday night by the Trafalgar Group has the three leading candidates in the Missouri U.S. Senate Republican primary separated by about one point.

The poll released on Friday has current U.S. House Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) leading former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Hartzler earned 24.0% in the poll, with Greitens coming in with 23.5% and Schmitt rounding out the top three with 22.8%.

The primary is one of the top contested races across the country.

Former President Donald Trump has not made an endorsement in the race. Hartzler has earned the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Nearly 17 percent of those who took the poll say the remain undecided in the race. Just over 1,000 responded to the poll and the margin of error was listed at 2.9 percent.

You can view the full numbers here.

