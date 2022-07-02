Advertisement

Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire

Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.
Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, A.Z. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday.

Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside.

Police say 166,000 fentanyl pills total were found hidden inside the tire.

20-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime.

Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox ENC
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. informs the community of low-risk monkeypox
Savannah Leckie on the farm
Disturbing details revealed by former inmates in jail with Ozark County mother accused of murdering her teenage daughter
Two men ran from a Greene County deputy who discovered the stolen truck after it ran out of...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputy surprises truck thieves who ran out of gas
Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot holiday weekend with a little rain
CoxHealth nurse, 33, shares story of her stroke; warns other young patients about her symptoms

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Tim Turcotte, owner of Esan Thai Eastport in Southeast Portland, found his window on the roof...
Portland food cart owner searching for help after thieves break in
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported a bear cub was rescued after its head...
CUTE: Bear cub rescued after head gets stuck in plastic container
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a...
Pasquatino, Dozier homer, lead Keller, Royals over Tigers