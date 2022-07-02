Police investigate deaths of couple in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the deaths of a couple in Monett.

Officers found Daniel Olson, 71, and Tamara Olson, 64, dead inside a home on the 100 block of West Nellie on Thursday. The county’s coroner will conduct an autopsy.

Investigators say the deaths are under investigation. They say there is no evidence to indicate any danger to the community.

