Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show; tied to Springfield company

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. One death was announced by the Battle Creek Police Department.

The Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The truck is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. Email message to the team seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

No other injuries were reported and authorities didn’t immediately release information about the person killed.

