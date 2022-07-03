Christian County State Rep. Tricia Derges resigns after fraud conviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County State Representative Tricia Derges resigned from the Missouri House of Representatives.

A jury convicted her on 22 federal fraud charges involving her medical practice. Those charges included wire fraud, illegal prescription distribution, and false statements to investigators.

In a resignation letter, Derges spoke about her accomplishments while holding the position.

“For many years, it has been my humble honor to have served the Lord by bringing medical care to thousands of forgotten citizens in SW Missouri,” she wrote in the letter dated July 1. “The homeless, our Veterans, the impoverished and uninsured.”

Derges was part of a COVID-19 fraud scheme where she received grant money for testing for her non-profit Life Up Springfield. It turns out her patients previously paid for the COVID-19 test. She also advertised stem cell treatments to help patients with a variety of health conditions, despite the fact the treatments he was providing had no stem cells in them.

Derges is out on bond and is expected to be sentenced in a few months.

