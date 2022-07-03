Advertisement

Christian County State Rep. Tricia Derges resigns after fraud conviction

Rep. Tricia Derges, of Nixa, appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday.
Rep. Tricia Derges, of Nixa, appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday.(KY3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County State Representative Tricia Derges resigned from the Missouri House of Representatives.

A jury convicted her on 22 federal fraud charges involving her medical practice. Those charges included wire fraud, illegal prescription distribution, and false statements to investigators.

In a resignation letter, Derges spoke about her accomplishments while holding the position.

“For many years, it has been my humble honor to have served the Lord by bringing medical care to thousands of forgotten citizens in SW Missouri,” she wrote in the letter dated July 1. “The homeless, our Veterans, the impoverished and uninsured.”

Derges was part of a COVID-19 fraud scheme where she received grant money for testing for her non-profit Life Up Springfield. It turns out her patients previously paid for the COVID-19 test. She also advertised stem cell treatments to help patients with a variety of health conditions, despite the fact the treatments he was providing had no stem cells in them.

Derges is out on bond and is expected to be sentenced in a few months.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show; tied to Springfield company
Death investigation
Monett, Mo. PD launches death investigation after two people found dead Thursday night
Most will stay dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms for Sunday
Climb through ancient beauty at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park.
Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park wins #1 ‘Best State Park for RVing/Camping’ in the nation

Latest News

Watch out for fuel tank crimes.
Springfield woman shares how thieves stole gas from her son’s truck
Most will stay dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms for Sunday
Whitney Quick with the BBB has some tips to help you shop smart with small, online retailers.
BBB: How to shop safely with small online retailers
Temperatures remain warm
Rain chances continue into this afternoon