Greene County 911 shares when to call on the 4th of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July weekend is busy, especially for 911 dispatchers.

Officials say call volumes are higher on the Fourth of July, even more so in the summer.

Greene County 911 dispatch supervisor Mike Vasso shared a few things we can do to ensure we aren’t abusing resources. He says a pivotal thing to do is find out your city or county’s laws, then decide if you need to call for help.

Vasso says the regular calls for service involving incidents like domestic disturbances don’t stop, motor vehicle accidents, and higher priority calls are what emergency responders will be sent to first.

“If you feel like something is going on or the fireworks are illegal in your area, call us,” said Vasso. “We will try to respond as soon as possible now. Keep in mind we are also trying to respond to other emergency calls, so there could be a delay.”

“If somebody shooting fireworks off and it hist your house, or there’s some sort of disturbance associated with it, or certainly somebody is using fireworks in an aggressive manner, even where it’s legal, we would certainly want to hear from you as as what law enforcement in those instances,” said Kris Inman, Director of 911.

It’s essential to keep in mind that right now, the call center is short-staffed, but they want to help the best that they can.

”Our call takers or dispatchers are doing the best job they can,” said Inman. “We probably got several people working overtime, and they’re working as hard as they can to get through these calls and have a realistic expectation.”

