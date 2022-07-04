BEHIND THE SCENES: Lake of the Ozarks Pyrotechnic explains what it takes to put on a firework show

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - It takes months of planning before a firework show is ready to be on display.

Mat Sutcliffe owns Premier Pyrotechnics and Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach. His company is producing multiple shows around Lake of the Ozarks. Sutcliff says the work started at the beginning of the year.

”We actually had to have a little bit of pushback this year on choreography because, as you well know, one of the biggest air Americano movies came out Memorial Day weekend with ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ So we added music that is both current and then, of course, the classics,” said Sutcliffe.

It is all themed for the USA.

“Being on Independence Day, focusing pretty much solely on patriotic music and, and music to celebrate the independence of the United States,” said Sutcliffe.

Many wonder how do those beautiful colors & designs end up in the sky?

It is all through preparation early on in the day.

”He’s dropping the individual shells into the tubes. Each shell will have an electric match attached to it. And that electric match goes down with the shell that comes out connects to a firing module. And then that firing module connects to the control panel that is ready to go. As soon as the music has played, let’s go,” said Sutcliffe.

Thanks to technology, it makes it a lot safer for those who are working the show.

”The pyrotechnicians are several 100 feet away when the show begins to be fired. And it’s all operated electronically,” said Sutcliffe.

