BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of West Plains issues advisory after water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains and Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a citywide boil water advisory. The advisory issued is due to high turbidity in a city well and a water main break Monday morning.

A boil advisory is a precautionary measure issued to alert residents when there is a potential for compromised water quality. It is recommended that customers boil all water used in the preparation of food and beverage for consumption for two minutes.

High turbidity means that there are a lot of particles suspended in the water and light cannot get through.

In addition, the city is asking all residents to make water conservation efforts.

Water Conservation Tips:

OUTDOOR TIPS:

· As much as 80% of domestic water usage occurs outside the Home on lawns and gardens.

· Adjust your irrigation timer monthly – lawns require different amounts of water in winter than in spring. Thus irrigating with the same amount of water results in an incredible waste of water.

· The most efficient time for watering is early morning or late evenings, when temps are cooler and winds lighter.

· Avoid installing ornamental water features unless the water is recycled.

· Don’t water the pavement. Set sprinklers so that water lands on lawn and gardens, not on pavement, and stop sprinklers when puddles or runoff occur and allow the water to soak into the soil before resuming watering.

· Use a broom or blower to clean sidewalk/driveways, not gallons and gallons of water.

· Cover your swimming pool, this helps to reduce evaporation. A pool cover can reduce water loss by 90%.

INDOOR TIPS:

· Studies have shown homes can waste more than 10% due to leaks.

· Check your indoor water-using appliances and devices for leaks. The largest water user inside the home is the toilet.

· Check your toilet for leaks. A leak inside the toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water a day. Check by adding a few drops of food coloring into the tank. If there is a leak, the color will show in the bowl in about 30 minutes. Check for worn-out, corroded, or bent parts. Replacement kits are relatively inexpensive and easily installed.

· Faucet leaks are usually visible; however there are some unnoticeable leaks in areas like the on/off handle or in the pipes below the basin.

· Drips of 60 drops per minute = 192 gallons per month; 90 drops per minute = 310 gallons per month; a 3″ stream = 1095 gallons per month. This increases your monthly water and sewer bill.

· Install low-flow aerators and showerheads.

· Listen for dripping faucets and toilets that flush themselves. Fixing a leak can save 500 gallons a month.

· Don’t let the water run while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing hands/face. This can save more than 100 gallons a week.

· Running your washing machine or dishwasher only when full could save you hundreds of gallons a month.

· Check your water meter and bill to track your usage.

· Use a timer to keep showers to a 5-minute limit; this can save 1000 gallons a month.

· Run the dishwasher only when you have a full load. Automatic dishwashers use about 15 gallons per load.

· If washing dishes by hand, don’t let the water run continuously for rinsing. If you have 2 sinks, fill one with rinse water. If you have only one sink, first gather all your washed dishes in a dish rack, and then rinse them quickly. Also, using the least amount of detergent necessary minimizes the rinse water needed.

· When doing laundry, use the right water level to match the size of the load. Otherwise, wash only full loads. Each load of laundry normally requires 50 gallons or more of water.

· Clean up with a waterless hand cleaner. Not using a steady stream of water will save 7-19 gallons each time.

· Fixing leaky faucets and plumbing joints can save up to 20 gallons a day per leak. It is easy to do and can represent substantial savings in plumbing and water bills.

· If you are considering the purchase of any new appliances that use water, check the water requirements of the various models and brands. You’ll find that some use less water than others.

· Just remember, every drop counts, and every person can make a difference!

