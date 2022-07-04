Advertisement

Chick-fil-A tests new express drive-thru lane for mobile order customers

Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.(Chick-fil-A, Facebook/Chickfila Carrollton)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is testing a way for mobile customers to get their orders more quickly.

The restaurant chain has put in place new express drive-thru lanes only for mobile orders at select locations.

To use them, customers select “drive-thru express” on their mobile app, then visit their chosen restaurant.

Once there, customers can use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.

Drive-thru express is available at approximately 60 participating locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A says it may roll out the lanes at more locations in 2023.

