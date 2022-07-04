Fire damages dock at popular marina on Norfork Lake Sunday night

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A fire Sunday night damaged a boat dock at a popular marina on Norfork Lake.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at one of the nine docks at Tracy Ferry Marina in Mountain Home.

Investigators say one boat caught fire, then it spread. The fire damaged several boats but only damaged one dock. Nobody suffered injuries.

The owner says the cause of the fire is under investigation. He says a fireworks show was about to start when the fire happened.

The marina is open for the Fourth of July holiday.

