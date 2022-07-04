Advertisement

Fire damages dock at popular marina on Norfork Lake Sunday night

Boat on fire at Norfork lake
Boat on fire at Norfork lake(Alissa McCallister)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A fire Sunday night damaged a boat dock at a popular marina on Norfork Lake.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at one of the nine docks at Tracy Ferry Marina in Mountain Home.

Investigators say one boat caught fire, then it spread. The fire damaged several boats but only damaged one dock. Nobody suffered injuries.

The owner says the cause of the fire is under investigation. He says a fireworks show was about to start when the fire happened.

The marina is open for the Fourth of July holiday.

