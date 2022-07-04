Advertisement

Midtown Springfield celebrates old-time 4th of July celebration

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a way to celebrate America’s independence, you can head down to Washington Park in Springfield for the Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade and Celebration.

There will be music, free ice cream treats, water provided, and free children’s games. Food will be available for purchase from the DNA BBQ food truck. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

“Ladies in the neighborhood dress up like suffragettes and march with parasols doing routines, and it’s a spoof. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a major part of the parade, along with antique cars, kids, Missouri National Guard, police, military, firefighters, you know, it’s a chance for the kids in the neighborhood to get out and meet the people who serve them.”

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Central and Drury Lane intersection and will end on Locust to Washington Park, where the celebration continues. The celebration in the park is held after the parade, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“Talking about hands-on, get sweaty kind of fun stuff that I enjoyed as a kid,” said Downing. “I’d like to see grandkids and great-grandkids enjoy now. Get out of the house, get out of the air conditioning, come out to the park.”

This is the 31st annual Old-Time 4th of July Celebration. This year’s theme is “Deep Roots, High Hopes.”

“Midtown is a National Historic District,” said Downing. “It came on as a historic district in 1979. In 1980, we decided to promote the neighborhood and the livability of an old-time neighborhood like this. Midtown is a wonderful old neighborhood. Many homes were built around 1880 And then a second building around 1900 to 1920. So it’s a real old-time Fourth of July kind of neighborhood.”

The old-fashioned 4th of July celebration will happen rain or shine.

