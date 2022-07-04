Advertisement

Missouri Water Patrol rewards kids wearing life jackets at the Lake of the Ozarks

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ameren Missouri and the Missouri Water Patrol are teaming up to promote boating safety.

Kids spotted wearing a life jacket will be rewarded a free t-shirt by troopers on the Fourth of July weekend.

“A day of boating at Lake of the Ozarks is a great way to celebrate Independence Day, but we want to make sure everyone does so safely,” said Captain Mike Petlanksy, MSHP water patrol division director. “Wearing a properly fitted life jacket is one of the best ways to stay safe on the water.”

The water patrol says to wear a well-fitted life jacket while boating or walking near water. It’s the law for kids under seven to have it on unless they’re inside the cabin of a houseboat.

“We have been doing this program for about ten years or even longer, so quite some time,” said Brian Geier, Missouri State Water Patrol. “It’s a good way to interact with the public on a positive level.”

Alongside the program, the water patrol ensures everyone abides by the lake’s laws on this busy Fourth of July weekend.

”Most of our calls have been safety-related reports of careless vessels which can include too close to docks or swimmers in the water,” said Geier. “We have made quite a few contacts and issued citations and tickets.”

Water Patrol says it is a hectic weekend, so expect to deal with traffic, and if you do water sports, go to a cove or a less populated area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show; tied to Springfield company
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
Death investigation
Monett, Mo. PD launches death investigation after two people found dead Thursday night
Watch out for fuel tank crimes.
Springfield woman shares how thieves stole gas from her son’s truck
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game...
Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals
Springfield Police Department tell you what to do if you lose your child in a crowd
Missouri Water Patrol rewards kids wearing life jackets at the Lake of the Ozarks
Tyler Reddick reacts after winning the Kwik Trip 250 after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory