PICTURES: Annual Midtown Fourth Of July parade winds through Springfield neighborhood
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Midtown Historic District in Springfield celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade and party at Washington Park.
The parade winded through the midtown neighborhood. The party at Washington Park featured music, free ice cream treats, and games for children.
The celebration was the 31st annual. Organizers titled the theme “Deep Roots, High Hopes.”
