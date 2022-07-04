Residents furious after half a dozen car windows smashed in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On a day that should have been full of bbq, fireworks, and celebration is now full of anger, frustration, and questions for half a dozen residents in east Springfield.

They woke up on this Independence Day to find that their car windows had been smashed open.

Two residents of the otherwise quiet neighborhood said, “people need to start thinking about the consequences of their actions before they damage someone’s property.”

They added that in the current climate of high prices and inflation that we’re seeing now, some might not have the funds available to make these vehicle repairs.

“Everything is just so expensive, so just adding another cost, because like that means we’re going to have to replace the window, we’re gonna have to re tint it,” Charlea Fiorino, one of the victims, said. “I mean, it’s just another cost that we don’t like really need that really didn’t need to happen.”

Lt. Steve Schwind said that because these types of crimes are so difficult to predict, we need to start looking after each other as a community.

“Everyone has to remember that we are all a part of a community,” said Lt. Schwind. “We have to look out for each other. So, while you may not be able to watch your car, maybe your neighbor will be out and see something suspicious or that something just isn’t right. You look out for your neighbor, his property, his vehicle, and they do the same.”

Lt. Schwind also said that it might be a good idea for people to invest in outdoor surveillance cameras to do the watching that you otherwise can’t.

