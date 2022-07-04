Veterans from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Springfield explain how Independence Day can be tough

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fireworks are fun, but veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder can have a hard time with explosive celebrations.

Veterans said the Fourth of July is tough for them because fireworks sound like automatic rifles. One veteran said he didn’t sleep last night because of the booms around him.

Arnold Wilkerson, Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Springfield, said the most important thing for veterans with PTSD is to reach out to them. He said the best thing to do is be with family and stay sheltered.

Wilkerson said one veteran they helped was on the street with PTSD, and they helped turn his life around. Wilkerson said it is never too late to reach out for assistance.

”They will completely disassociate themselves from the family sometimes and be hostile,” said Wilkerson. “But there are people that can help them with it. So they need to, they need to quickly get in touch with the VA (Veterans Administration).”

Wilkerson said if you or a family member is having issues reach out to these agencies or organizations:

-Gene Taylor Veterans’ Outpatient Clinic: 844-501-8387 x64500

-VFW Post 3404: 417 865-6929

-Veterans Center: 417-891-4988

