Advertisement

Veterans from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Springfield explain how Independence Day can be tough

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fireworks are fun, but veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder can have a hard time with explosive celebrations.

Veterans said the Fourth of July is tough for them because fireworks sound like automatic rifles. One veteran said he didn’t sleep last night because of the booms around him.

Arnold Wilkerson, Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Springfield, said the most important thing for veterans with PTSD is to reach out to them. He said the best thing to do is be with family and stay sheltered.

Wilkerson said one veteran they helped was on the street with PTSD, and they helped turn his life around. Wilkerson said it is never too late to reach out for assistance.

”They will completely disassociate themselves from the family sometimes and be hostile,” said Wilkerson. “But there are people that can help them with it. So they need to, they need to quickly get in touch with the VA (Veterans Administration).”

Wilkerson said if you or a family member is having issues reach out to these agencies or organizations:

-Gene Taylor Veterans’ Outpatient Clinic: 844-501-8387 x64500

-VFW Post 3404: 417 865-6929

-Veterans Center: 417-891-4988

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for fuel tank crimes.
Springfield woman shares how thieves stole gas from her son’s truck
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Christian County State Rep. Tricia Derges resigns after fraud conviction
Heat index values will surpass 100 degrees
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Extreme Heat This Week!
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Official: 17 unaccounted for in Italian glacier avalanche

Latest News

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce Malcom Nunez and Inohan Paniagua top minor leaguers for the month of June
Springfield VFW assisting veterans with PTSD on the Fourth of July
Annual Midtown Fourth Of July parade winds through Springfield neighborhood
Heat index values will surpass 100 degrees
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Extreme Heat This Week!