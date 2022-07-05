Ameren reports power outages at Lake of the Ozarks

LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - An equipment failure at a power station led to outages for Ameren customers at Lake of the Ozarks.

The outages happened around 6 p.m. Monday around the Linn Creek area. At the peak, a few more than 1,200 customers lost power. The transformer is near the Big Surf Water Park.

Ameren did not give a timeframe for the restoration of power.

