Ameren reports power outages at Lake of the Ozarks

Ameren Power Outage/Linn Creek, Mo.
Ameren Power Outage/Linn Creek, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - An equipment failure at a power station led to outages for Ameren customers at Lake of the Ozarks.

The outages happened around 6 p.m. Monday around the Linn Creek area. At the peak, a few more than 1,200 customers lost power. The transformer is near the Big Surf Water Park.

Ameren did not give a timeframe for the restoration of power.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

