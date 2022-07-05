Ameren reports power outages at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - An equipment failure at a power station led to outages for Ameren customers at Lake of the Ozarks.
The outages happened around 6 p.m. Monday around the Linn Creek area. At the peak, a few more than 1,200 customers lost power. The transformer is near the Big Surf Water Park.
Ameren did not give a timeframe for the restoration of power.
