Camden County investigators identify human remains found in October

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office identified remains found near Linn Creek in October.

They identified the body as Gary Kaeter.

Arrowhead hunters found his body in a remote area near Route Y and U.S. Highway 54 near Linn Creek on October 21. When deputies first arrived, they were not sure if the remains were human or not. Investigators used DNA to determine the identity.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.