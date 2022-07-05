Advertisement

Camden County investigators identify human remains found in October

Arrowhead hunters found his body in a remote area near Route Y and U.S. Highway 54 near Linn...
Arrowhead hunters found his body in a remote area near Route Y and U.S. Highway 54 near Linn Creek on October 21.(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office identified remains found near Linn Creek in October.

They identified the body as Gary Kaeter.

Arrowhead hunters found his body in a remote area near Route Y and U.S. Highway 54 near Linn Creek on October 21. When deputies first arrived, they were not sure if the remains were human or not. Investigators used DNA to determine the identity.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Car Window Smashed
Residents furious after half a dozen car windows smashed in east Springfield
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks
Boat on fire at Norfork lake
Fire damages dock at popular marina on Norfork Lake Sunday night
Rolland Comstock
Homicide of prominent Springfield attorney unsolved 15 years after he was shot to death

Latest News

Buddy Check 3: Springfield teen unicycles for world record to help breast cancer patients
Buddy Check 3: Springfield teen unicycles for world record to help breast cancer patients
Buddy Check 3: Springfield teen unicycles for world record to help breast cancer patients
Buddy Check 3: Springfield teen unicycles for world record to help breast cancer patients
A First Alert has been issued for dangerous heat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert For Dangerous Heat
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case