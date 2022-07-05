CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for fugitive wanted for violating a protection order multiple times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Brian Alan Cornell (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are warning the public of a violent fugitive. Officers are looking for 46-year-old Brian Alan Cornell. He’s wanted for breaking probation by violating a protection order three times and violating probation on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Cornell also failed to appear in Greene County court on drug charges. Police say he’s a suspect in burglaries and thefts. Cornell has a tattoo of a peace sign on his right ankle. Police describe him as approximately 6′5″ tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

We’re told Cornell has connections in Springfield, Ash Grove, Pleasant Hope and Bolivar. If you see this man, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.