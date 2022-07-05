Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for fugitive wanted for violating a protection order multiple times

Detectives say Brian Alan Cornell has connections in Springfield, Ash Grove, Pleasant Hope and Bolivar.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Brian Alan Cornell
Brian Alan Cornell(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are warning the public of a violent fugitive. Officers are looking for 46-year-old Brian Alan Cornell. He’s wanted for breaking probation by violating a protection order three times and violating probation on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Cornell also failed to appear in Greene County court on drug charges. Police say he’s a suspect in burglaries and thefts. Cornell has a tattoo of a peace sign on his right ankle. Police describe him as approximately 6′5″ tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

We’re told Cornell has connections in Springfield, Ash Grove, Pleasant Hope and Bolivar. If you see this man, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Window Smashed
Residents furious after half a dozen car windows smashed in east Springfield
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Rolland Comstock
Homicide of prominent Springfield attorney unsolved 15 years after he was shot to death
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case
Boat on fire at Norfork lake
Fire damages dock at popular marina on Norfork Lake Sunday night

Latest News

The busy summer tourist season is in full swing in Branson, but with excessive heat warnings in effect this week, attraction officials are making sure guests stay safe.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs Approaching 100 Degrees
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.6B budget surplus
Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
State of Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage