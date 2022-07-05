Advertisement

Deputies arrest 2 for 2 shooting incidents at a Texas County home

Jason A. Brazell, 44 of Roby, faces domestic assault, assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charges. Andrea L. Brazell, 42, of Roby, faces assault and armed criminal action charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shooting incidents at one home.

Deputies responded on the morning of June 30 to a home in Roby for the report of a man shooting a rifle at family members. Deputies later arrested Jason A. Brazell as he tried to leave the home. Deputies found two firearms and multiple shell casings.

On July 2, deputies responded to the same home for a report of a man with gunshot wounds. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say Andrea Brazell admitted to shooting the victim. Investigators say she claimed the victim was armed and acted as if he was about to shoot.

