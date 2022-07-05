Homicide of prominent Springfield attorney unsolved 15 years after he was shot to death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield murder mystery is now 15 years old.

Investigators found 70-year-old Rolland Comstock dead in his Greene County home on Farm Road 145 on July 3, 2007.

Greene County Sheriff’s detectives have never named his killer.

“A brilliant mind got flushed out that night,” said Comstock’s former assistant Becky Frakes.

She says she was the one to find him deceased.

“I opened the door. I looked towards where his desk, his office was, and I hollered Rolland, Rolland, and then I looked down, and he was on the floor. I thought maybe the wolves had knocked him down. He hit his head,” she said, referring to his hybrid pets.

It wasn’t until sometime later that Frakes learned Comstock was shot multiple times.

“I never dreamed. I would never have imagined this. Something went down that night. I don’t know if it was extortion or blackmail. Something happened,” she said.

Comstock was well known across the country for his impressive book collection. KY3 featured his library, said to have tens of thousands of items. Some were very rare.

“This $75 book overnight became a $3,000 book,” said Comstock describing one of his pieces in a previous interview.

Frakes says Comstock and his wife Alberta Comstock were still dealing with the fallout of their divorce when he was killed.

“They were fighting over that mansion on the hill. She wanted it. In my opinion, she thought if he died, she could move in,” she said.

Frakes believes she had something to do with his killing, as did Comstocks’ daughter, Faith Stocker. She filed a civil lawsuit against her mother.

“A jury could find her liable, but a grand jury couldn’t. They didn’t have the information, the evidence, that they needed,” explained Frakes.

The judge vacated the jury’s decision when they didn’t award Stocker any monetary compensation.

The lawsuit also did little to help investigators.

“For a long time, Sheriff Arnott said we’ll have more for you in 30 days. We’ll have more for you in 30 days. Every month give us 30 more days. I’m still waiting,” said Frakes.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott was not available to discuss this case. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office tells us detectives still don’t have any new information or updates.

Frakes says she will always be grateful for the 33 years she worked alongside her mentor.

“I’m still a probate paralegal for a few more months before I retire. He taught me everything to keep me going in my career after he was gone,” she said.

She says not knowing what happened the night Comstock was killed is a bitter disappointment.

“I made him a promise a long time ago that I was going to fight for justice. Well, that fight is pretty well out of me now. I don’t think he’s going to get his justice,” said Frakes.

Anyone with any info about Rolland Comstock’s murder is encouraged to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.