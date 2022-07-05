Advertisement

The Place: The Latest Romance Novel - “A Cowboy, a Ranch, and Love”

By Melanie Steen
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some used the COVID-19 pandemic to catch up on their favorite Netflix series, local author P.K. Clouse used that time to write her new romance novel, A Cowboy, A Ranch, and Love. Check out the latest details of this heart-warming novel!

For more information, visit: https://www.amazon.com/P-K-Clouse/e/B0B1VX2VMY?ref=lp_7259441011_1_2

