FOR SALE: You can buy the Sunset Drive-in in Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks attraction is up for sale after decades of service to the community.

If you’re looking to get into the movie business, you can purchase the Sunset Drive-In attraction for the low price of $500,000.

The drive-in theater opened in 1951. The current owner David L. Marks began working for the theater in 1965. He bought the venue in the 1970′s. Marks says it’s time to retire to spend more time with family.

“I haven’t had a summer off for 57 years,” said Owner David L. Marks. “So that’s the main reason I want to sell the drive-in. Not because I don’t like it. I don’t want to see it not be a drive-in. And there are not very many left in the United States. I think what 3,000 to 5,000, something like that was, is now down to about 300.”

Many have some favorite memories of their time at the drive-in, including Ron and Betty Naylor from Galena. They came to the drive-in for a first date. They have been coming to see a movie every year since.

“Once a year, we make a trip to the drive-in movie with our classic car, whatever we have just a traditional thing,” said Ron Naylor. We just make it a once-a-year thing we never miss.”

Kyle Smith of Marionville says he’s been coming to the Drive-in his whole life. He came with his family as a kid, and now that he can drive, he enjoys bringing a date in his 1960′s Chevy Impala.

“It’s mainly glimpses and stuff of like playing on the playground,” said Smith. “But it’s always been a fun time. I’ve always liked it. "

The theater has played host to many events over the years. It holds a special place in the hearts of many patrons.

“Back in the day, we would show five movies in one night, and it would be a dusk to dawn showing as soon as it got dark, and the roosters will be crowing over there when we were getting ready to leave,” said Marks.

The sunset drive-in sets on a 5-acre lot and will hold 300 vehicles. There are no plans to close the drive-in permanently. The owner is asking the purchaser of the property to keep the outdoor theater operating.

