Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health reports a Greene County resident has tested positive for monkeypox. This is the first probable case of monkeypox in Greene County.

Epidemiologists have contacted those who may have been exposed to the virus. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported three cases of the virus across the state.

Monkeypox most commonly spreads through prolonged and close, often skin-to-skin, contact. But while the risk of infection to the general public is low, people should still monitor for symptoms to avoid spreading the virus to others. Symptoms of monkeypox include:

- A blistering rash on the face, hands, chest, genitals, anus or inside the month.

- Fever.

- Headache.

- Muscle and back aches.

- Swollen lymph nodes.

- Chills.

- Exhaustion.

Healthcare providers ask if you have symptoms or have come into close contact with someone who has the disease not to walk into clinics, urgent care, or emergency rooms unless you are in need of immediate medical care. To prevent further exposures, individuals who suspect they have monkeypox should call or make a virtual appointment with a healthcare provider.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is providing up-to-date information about the virus and how to prevent its spread at health.springfieldmo.gov/monkeypox. Questions regarding individual symptoms or risk of exposure should be directed to your healthcare provider.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.