Taste of the Ozarks: S’mores Freezer Pops

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - How about you freeze a summertime favorite.

S’mores Freezer Pops

Ingredients:

1 package instant vanilla pudding

1 cup mini marshmallows

3 graham crackers

2 milk chocolate bars

2 cups cold milk

1 cup hot milk (heat to 120 degrees in the microwave)

4 popsicle sticks

4 disposable 8 oz plastic cups

Wisk pudding mix into hot milk. Then add cold milk and stir until the mixture begins to thicken. Melt marshmallows in the microwave in thirty-second increments stirring in between. Fold melted marshmallows into the pudding mixture. Chop graham crackers and chocolate bars into bite-sized pieces. In each cup about two tablespoons, each of chopped chocolate and graham crackers then pour two ounces of pudding mixture over graham crackers and chocolate in each cup. Repeat layering until all pudding mix is used. Add a popsicle stick to the center of the cup and freeze for four hours. Remove pop from a cup by running warm water over the outside.

The recipe serves 4.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

