Branson’s White House Theater could become city’s police headquarters

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/city of Branson, Mo.) - The city of Branson, Mo. has started the process of purchasing the White House Theater, with plans to turn it into a public safety center.

The move was announced in this news release from the city: In a closed special meeting on July 1, 2022, the Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to start the initial process to purchase the White House Theatre, located at 2255 Gretna Rd., to serve as a Public Safety Complex and the new headquarters of the Branson Police Department. This initial process includes a “due diligence” phase.

Not only will the facility be repurposed as the Branson Police Department Headquarters, but it may also eventually provide space for Branson Fire Rescue Administration Offices, training facilities for Police and Fire personnel, a new Emergency Operations Center and facilities for community use. The 65,000 sq. foot building cost $2.5 million and would be purchased through the reserve funds of the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax that was passed in 2017.

While the Branson Police Department previously purchased land for a new police station at 311 Forsythe St. in 2018 with the Public Safety Sales Tax, plans to build a station were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The purchase and repurposing of this new public safety complex will save the city millions of dollars from the original proposed plan as it is more than double the square footage of the 30,000 sq. foot original building plan and will relocate the police into a much-needed new home many years ahead of the original estimated timeline. If the sale of the new building goes through, the City will sell the land previously purchased and will put the money towards the purchase of the new Public Safety Complex.

This project is in its very early stages and no timelines for remodeling or opening date have been set. This project will also involve future community input on further uses of the facility.

###

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.