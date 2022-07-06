Advertisement

Burn ban issued for Bolivar, Mo.

Burn ban issued
Burn ban issued(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3/Bolivar Fire Dept.) - The Bolivar, Mo. Fire Department has issued a city-wide burn ban beginning Wednesday, July 6th. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Hot and dry weather has created unsafe burning conditions for the community. Outdoor burning of any kind, including the use of fireworks, is not permitted within Bolivar city limits.

Drought conditions can greatly increase the risk of burning leading to fires. Burn bans are one tool used to reduce the risk of fires spreading and endangering lives and property.

For more information, please contact the Bolivar City Fire Department by phone at 417-328-5853.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case
Car Window Smashed
Residents furious after half a dozen car windows smashed in east Springfield
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Rolland Comstock
Homicide of prominent Springfield attorney unsolved 15 years after he was shot to death
An Ozarks attraction is up for sale after decades of service to the community.
FOR SALE: You can buy the Sunset Drive-in in Aurora, Mo.

Latest News

Rendering of what new public safety complex could look like
Branson’s White House Theater could become city’s police headquarters
Lawn care.
High heat and little rain damages lawns: how you can beat the heat
When it’s this hot outside Silver Dollar City park officials say the number one thing you need...
Branson, Mo. attractions encourage extra safety during excessive heat warning
State of Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
State of Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage