Burn ban issued for Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3/Bolivar Fire Dept.) - The Bolivar, Mo. Fire Department has issued a city-wide burn ban beginning Wednesday, July 6th. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Hot and dry weather has created unsafe burning conditions for the community. Outdoor burning of any kind, including the use of fireworks, is not permitted within Bolivar city limits.

Drought conditions can greatly increase the risk of burning leading to fires. Burn bans are one tool used to reduce the risk of fires spreading and endangering lives and property.

For more information, please contact the Bolivar City Fire Department by phone at 417-328-5853.

