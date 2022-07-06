CDC announces partnership with LabCorp to increase monkeypox testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control and LabCorp will begin testing for monkeypox using a test that already exists – the orthopoxviral test.

According to a CDC news release, the test looks for all non-smallpox related viruses including monkeypox.

“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

LabCorp is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina. That is where its largest testing facility is located.

The North Carolina facility will accept specimens from anywhere in the country.

According to a news release from the CDC, Labcorp expects to be able to perform up to 10,000 tests per week. That will double the current capacity provided.

Anyone who thinks they have a monkeypox rash even if they believe they have not been exposed should contact their local health provider. Providers can request tests from LabCorp like any other tests.

