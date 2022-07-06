Advertisement

Do Good With Daniel: Stone County People’s Pantry Gets An Upgrade

Take a trip to Stone County where Daniel Posey shows you how the community rallied together to upgrade its People's Pantry.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The People’s Pantry of Stone County is getting a makeover thanks to multiple agencies and a big donation.

Daniel Posey talked to State Farm Agent, Maureen Darby about being one of two Missouri representatives to receive a $10,000 grant from the insurance company. Darby chose to donate the money to OACAC of Stone County and that money is all going to build a new People’s Pantry outside of Ignite Church at Lakewood.

Carrie Padilla of Unite Table Rock Lake and Debbie Uhrig of Stone County OACAC talked about what you can expect from this new pantry.

