EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo, Mo Police Chief speaks out after February Officer-Involved Shooting

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo Police Chief is speaking out for the first time since an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo in February.

Chief Chris Twitchel is named in a disposition as the one who shot the suspect.

KY3 got a copy of the disposition written by Dallas County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Barker.

Barker writes in the disposition that the use of force was justified because “he reasonably believed that such force was necessary to protect himself as well as others against an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury.”

The disposition has some things redacted because the suspect is a juvenile. He has been remanded and is currently going through the court process, so details are limited.

The document shows the suspect approached Chief Twitchel in a threatening manner.

Chief Twitchel spoke exclusively with KY3′s Marina Silva saying on that day officers were responding to a call of a threatening man.

“During the incident, the male subject became in a standoff with officers in the middle of 65 highway and unfortunately he was shot,” said Chief Twitchel.

The disposition shows Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice, along with some deputies and civilians were on scene at the time.

The disposition indicates the suspect jumped onto Sheriff Rice’s vehicle and showed the knife in a stabbing motion and gained access to the car.

Sheriff Rice attempted to use less than lethal force on the suspect.

The investigation into Chief Twitchel’s use of force is closed.

