Advertisement

Fire damages a shack at a Kimberling City, Mo. restaurant

Courtesy: Pop's Smoke Shack of Kimberling City
Courtesy: Pop's Smoke Shack of Kimberling City(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The owners of Pop’s Smoke Shack of Kimberling City will assess the damage caused by a fire at the restaurant’s shack Tuesday night.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook Page, the owner saw the fire after he took an employee home and stopped at the bank across the street. A police officer also saw the fire and called for help.

The owner says the quick response by the officer and fire department kept the fire from causing more damage. No one was hurt.

The shack is used to smoke meat overnight. No word yet on what started the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case
An Ozarks attraction is up for sale after decades of service to the community.
FOR SALE: You can buy the Sunset Drive-in in Aurora, Mo.
Car Window Smashed
Residents furious after half a dozen car windows smashed in east Springfield
Arrowhead hunters found his body in a remote area near Route Y and U.S. Highway 54 near Linn...
Camden County investigators identify human remains found in October
Rolland Comstock
Homicide of prominent Springfield attorney unsolved 15 years after he was shot to death

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during...
Riley homers, Anderson shines as Braves beat Cards
Rendering of what new public safety complex could look like
Branson’s White House Theater could become city’s police headquarters
As the heat index nears triple digits next week, health leaders are sharing the warming signs...
Excessive heat warning brings concerns over impact on heat related illnesses
Lawn care.
High heat and little rain damages lawns: how you can beat the heat