Fire damages a shack at a Kimberling City, Mo. restaurant

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The owners of Pop’s Smoke Shack of Kimberling City will assess the damage caused by a fire at the restaurant’s shack Tuesday night.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook Page, the owner saw the fire after he took an employee home and stopped at the bank across the street. A police officer also saw the fire and called for help.

The owner says the quick response by the officer and fire department kept the fire from causing more damage. No one was hurt.

The shack is used to smoke meat overnight. No word yet on what started the fire.

