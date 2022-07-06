High heat and little rain damages lawns: how you can beat the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawn care is a cornerstone of American culture.

As summer temperatures are set to hit 100 degrees this week, on top of low rain chances, knowing how to keep your lawn healthy while conserving water can be tricky.

Kevin Grzybowski, with Wickman’s Garden Village, says that the temperature change negatively affects grass and other plants in your lawn. Like us, our lawns and other plants need time to adjust to changing temperatures. He also added that the time of day you choose to water matters saying,

“Water early in the morning or late at night. If you do it during the day, a lot of your water is going to be lost to the heat, wind, and to basically just the sun evaporating it. So watering in the morning or at night really makes it a lot more efficient.”

City Utilities says that for this time of year we use about 39 million gallons of water a day, and the more we can do to conserve, the better. Joel Alexander from City Utilities recommends using what they call “the even-odd method.” saying,

“We’d like to ask customers to use the even odd watering method, meaning that if your address ends in an even number, water your yards on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and odd. What are your plans on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday? And on Mondays, we typically ask people not to really do lawn irrigation because that’s when businesses may be coming back into operation and schools and everything was schools are in session that they’re starting to use more water.”

Some other tips to keep your wallets and lawns green are:

1. Make sure your sprinklers are only hitting your lawn, not the sidewalk

2. When using a garden hose, attach a spray nozzle to avoid wasting water when turning your hose on and off

3. Follow the even-odd method

4. Water plants at night or in the morning to avoid mid-day evaporation

5. Remember that lawns only need about an inch and a half of water, and you don’t need to water every day

