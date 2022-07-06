Mercy announces COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children six months and older

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Hospital says it now has COVID-19 vaccines available for children six months old and older.

“We’re asking parents to call their pediatrician and make an appointment,” Sonya Kullmann, Mercy Media Relations Manager said. “We’re starting those vaccines this week across the Mercy Springfield community.”

Kullmann said the community includes the pediatric practices in Springfield, Lebanon, Rolla, and Nixa. She said some parents might be hesitant to get their very young children vaccinated but Mercy Hospital ensures that children older than six months are approved for the vaccine.

“I know parents are going to have a lot of questions, particularly for patients that are six months to five years old,” Kullmann said. “That’s why we’re offering it in the pediatrician’s offices because they might have more questions than they feel comfortable asking in a large vaccine clinic.”

Kullmann said if you are interested in getting your child vaccinated, call your pediatrician t schedule an appointment or contact your pediatrician’s office through the MyMercy app or online portal.

Kullmann also said it is important for everyone to get vaccinated as COVID-19 is not gone yet.

“We have seen COVID numbers climb again in the hospital,” Kullmann said. “We have seen it creep up and that may continue after the Fourth of July holiday.”

Cox Hospital in Springfield is also now offering the vaccine for children six months and older.

