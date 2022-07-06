Advertisement

Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident

Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.(Dunklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Carter and Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Prosecutors Office charged a nursing home resident with the murder of another resident Wednesday.

According to a press release from the prosecutor, Shedrick White, 57, strangled Marvin Hale at the Senath South Health Care Center nursing home.

Sheriff Bob Holder said it began investigating a death at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

In a probable cause statement, Holder wrote a nurse broke up a fight between Hale and White on the afternoon of July 5. The sheriff wrote that the nurse put Hale in a room separate from White after observing the fight. Around 3:30 the next morning, a nurse found Hale with a call cord across his shoulder and bleeding from his nose.

According to the sheriff, the nursing home called an ambulance and Hale was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During an interview, White admitted to the first fight with Hale, but denied any involvement with an additional altercation. Sheriff Holder also noted trauma to Hale’s dead during his investigation.

White is being held without bond and the case is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Senath Police Department.

KAIT has reached out to the Health Care Center nursing home after normal business hours. No one was available for comment and a voicemail could not be left for the person our employee was transferred to.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield
Shooting victim outside Springfield business dies; 2 arrested
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
State of Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case
St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar's mug shot from his arrest on July 1, 2022.
St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar arrested on suspicion of DWI

Latest News

BUS DRIVERS WANTED: labor shortage poses transportation challenges for the Willard School District
Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near Record Heat Today
Another day of extreme heat. Low rain chances this weekend
Schools across the Ozarks are looking for bus drivers. Willard sent out an email saying there...
BUS DRIVERS WANTED: labor shortage poses transportation challenges for the Willard School District