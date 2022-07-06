Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Prosecutors Office charged a nursing home resident with the murder of another resident Wednesday.

According to a press release from the prosecutor, Shedrick White, 57, strangled Marvin Hale at the Senath South Health Care Center nursing home.

Sheriff Bob Holder said it began investigating a death at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

In a probable cause statement, Holder wrote a nurse broke up a fight between Hale and White on the afternoon of July 5. The sheriff wrote that the nurse put Hale in a room separate from White after observing the fight. Around 3:30 the next morning, a nurse found Hale with a call cord across his shoulder and bleeding from his nose.

According to the sheriff, the nursing home called an ambulance and Hale was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During an interview, White admitted to the first fight with Hale, but denied any involvement with an additional altercation. Sheriff Holder also noted trauma to Hale’s dead during his investigation.

White is being held without bond and the case is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Senath Police Department.

KAIT has reached out to the Health Care Center nursing home after normal business hours. No one was available for comment and a voicemail could not be left for the person our employee was transferred to.

