Ozarks Healthcare offers free athletic physicals for students in the area
West Plains, MO (KY3) – Ozarks Healthcare will provide free athletic physicals for students.
Bakersfield R-IV School District student athletes entering grades 7 through 12 in the 2022 – 2023 school year can get a sports physical without an appointment on Wednesday, July 13, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
The physical will be done at the school located at 357 St. Hwy. O in Bakersfield.
Once the students are checked in, they will be directed to the proper location and provided with necessary forms for the physical.
In addition to Bakersfield R-IV school district, Ozarks Healthcare will offer free athletic physicals for students in West Plains.
West Plains students entering grades 7 through 12 can get a sports physical on Thursday, July 21, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The location is at Ozarks Healthcare Therapies located at 1111 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains.
Male students are to go through the garden entrance and female students should go to the automatic sliding doors near the Shaw Medical Building.
If students are not located near these areas, Ozarks Healthcare will be offering free physicals to area students at all surrounding Ozarks Healthcare Clinics.
Ozarks Healthcare in Alton
100 Medical Dr. Alton, MO 65606
Phone: 417-778-7227
Ozarks Healthcare Gainesville
39 Medical Dr. Gainesville, MO 65655
Phone: 417-679-4613
Ozarks Healthcare Mountain Grove
500 E. 19 St. Mountain Grove, MO 65711
Phone: 417-926-6563
Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View
220 N. Elm St. Mountain View, MO 65548
Phone: 417-934-2273
Ozarks Healthcare Thayer
1375 Nettleton Ave. Thayer, MO 65791
Phone: 417-264-7136
Ozarks Healthcare Winona
9104 St. Hwy. 19 Winona, MO 65588
Phone: 573-325-4237
Ozarks Healthcare Mammoth Spring
260 Main St. Mammoth Spring, AR 72554
Phone: 870-625-3145
All forms for physicals can be found at www.ozarkshealthcare.com/about-us/for-community/.
