Ozarks Healthcare offers free athletic physicals for students in the area

West Plains, MO (KY3) – Ozarks Healthcare will provide free athletic physicals for students.

Bakersfield R-IV School District student athletes entering grades 7 through 12 in the 2022 – 2023 school year can get a sports physical without an appointment on Wednesday, July 13, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The physical will be done at the school located at 357 St. Hwy. O in Bakersfield.

Once the students are checked in, they will be directed to the proper location and provided with necessary forms for the physical.

In addition to Bakersfield R-IV school district, Ozarks Healthcare will offer free athletic physicals for students in West Plains.

West Plains students entering grades 7 through 12 can get a sports physical on Thursday, July 21, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The location is at Ozarks Healthcare Therapies located at 1111 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains.

Male students are to go through the garden entrance and female students should go to the automatic sliding doors near the Shaw Medical Building.

If students are not located near these areas, Ozarks Healthcare will be offering free physicals to area students at all surrounding Ozarks Healthcare Clinics.

Ozarks Healthcare in Alton

100 Medical Dr. Alton, MO 65606

Phone: 417-778-7227

Ozarks Healthcare Gainesville

39 Medical Dr. Gainesville, MO 65655

Phone: 417-679-4613

Ozarks Healthcare Mountain Grove

500 E. 19 St. Mountain Grove, MO 65711

Phone: 417-926-6563

Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View

220 N. Elm St. Mountain View, MO 65548

Phone: 417-934-2273

Ozarks Healthcare Thayer

1375 Nettleton Ave. Thayer, MO 65791

Phone: 417-264-7136

Ozarks Healthcare Winona

9104 St. Hwy. 19 Winona, MO 65588

Phone: 573-325-4237

Ozarks Healthcare Mammoth Spring

260 Main St. Mammoth Spring, AR 72554

Phone: 870-625-3145

All forms for physicals can be found at www.ozarkshealthcare.com/about-us/for-community/.

