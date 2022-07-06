Police and fire investigating restaurant fire in Kimberling City

Kimberling City, Mo. (KY3) - Kimberling City staple Pop’s Smoke Shack went up in flames Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. Fire crews quickly responded and got the fire under control within 30 minutes.

“We do have some exterior damage, but other than that everyone got out safe and no one was hurt,” said Fire inspector Dylan Honea.

Hones said Kimberling City’s strong community and knowledge of fire safety is what will get the owners of Pop’s through this terrible time. “We live in a very fortunate community, we all stick together. I mean the community support from other business owners everybody, they follow what they’re supposed to. They always have their fire and life safety equipment ready when it’s needed, so I gotta say our community is pretty strong when it comes to fire safety.”

While nobody got hurt physically, local residents like Kevin Bowling are devastated and sending prayers to the owners. “This town is made up of small businesses like Pop’s and it’s a very popular place to eat. It’s filled a need here in the community and it’s just a real tragic thing for a small business like that to have to go through, I hope they do well,” said Bowling.

Even those from out of town frequent Pop’s when visiting Kimberling City.

The investigation is ongoing, however inspector Honea said at this time there is no suspicion of foul play.

