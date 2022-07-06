Advertisement

Pulaski County man charged with assault and resisting arrest after incident on Independence Day

He is charged with assault and resisting arrest.
He is charged with assault and resisting arrest.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Pulaski County man is charged with assault and resisting arrest after the sheriff’s office says he doused a woman in gasoline and barricaded himself inside a house.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the call initially came in as a report of a structure fire on Laddie Lane. While headed to the scene, deputies received more information about a man dousing gasoline on a woman. The woman was able to leave the residence.

The man has been identified as Jeremiah Schiedel. He is currently on probation and parole for domestic assault and unlawful use of a firearm.

Deputies say they were told Schiedel had a gun and threatened to harm himself and others.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with Schiedel, but he refused to comply.

About 6 hours later, deputies were able to get into the house. Schiedel was hiding his hands and refused to comply with deputies who arrested Schiedel after they tasered him.

