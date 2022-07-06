Pulaski County man charged with assault and resisting arrest after incident on Independence Day

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Pulaski County man is charged with assault and resisting arrest after the sheriff’s office says he doused a woman in gasoline and barricaded himself inside a house.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the call initially came in as a report of a structure fire on Laddie Lane. While headed to the scene, deputies received more information about a man dousing gasoline on a woman. The woman was able to leave the residence.

The man has been identified as Jeremiah Schiedel. He is currently on probation and parole for domestic assault and unlawful use of a firearm.

Deputies say they were told Schiedel had a gun and threatened to harm himself and others.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with Schiedel, but he refused to comply.

About 6 hours later, deputies were able to get into the house. Schiedel was hiding his hands and refused to comply with deputies who arrested Schiedel after they tasered him.

