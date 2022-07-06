Springfield crosswalk compliance rate up to 52% for the second quarter of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield conducted its annual crosswalk safety survey and found driver compliance is up to 52%, which is a 4-point increase from March of 2022.

Driver compliance is based on six sidewalk locations with similar traffic speeds and characteristics. Two locations are chosen as control groups.

The locations for this report include - crosswalks on Jefferson Avenue at Sunset Street, Campbell Avenue at Pershing Street, Bennett Street at Delaware Avenue, Grant Avenue north of Talmage Street, Bennett Street at Prince Lane (Pittman School) and Grant Avenue at Calhoun Street.

“We’re excited to see the yielding average slowly going back up,” said Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “After reaching an all-time high of 63% last fall after completing our Yield Check crosswalk enforcement events with the Springfield Police Department, compliance dipped back down to 48%. It’s great to see that even without enforcement, our education and engineering efforts are continuing to make a difference in driver behavior.”

To increase crosswalk compliance the city has installed rectangular rapid flashing beacons at multiple locations. This gives drivers more time to notice someone is at a crosswalk as there are flashing lights.

“We monitor driver compliance at RRFBs and have found them to be a very effective safety measure for two-lane roadways. Crosswalks that had less than 10% compliance shot up to 70-90% after RRFB installation,” said Buettgen-Quinn. “However, right now we’re observing that driver speeding may be causing lower RRFB compliance. As speeds increase, the less time drivers have to see the beacons and stop.”

For more information on crosswalk compliance studies and the City’s efforts to increase pedestrian safety, visit the SGF Yields webpage at springfieldmo.gov/sgfyields.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.