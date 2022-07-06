Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a business Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One person is in the hospital after a shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply Wednesday morning. The business is located on Campbell Avenue just north of Sunshine Street.

Police say two people were taken into custody at an apartment complex near Kansas Expressway and Catalpa.

The condition of the victim isn’t known.

This is a breaking news story, watch for updates.

