Boaters in the Ozarks take extra heat safety precautions during heat wave

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The high temperatures have many boaters heading to the lake for a chance to cool off.

On hot days, boaters say the heat can sneak up on you fast. That’s why monitoring your symptoms and staying hydrated is essential for a safe summer lake day.

Boater Steph Bekebrede is a coach for the Reeds Spring cheer team. She says every summer the coaches take the team out for a lake day.

”We picked the hottest day of the year,” Bekedbrede said.

She said hydration is always a number one priority when spending long hours on the water.

”I pulled up about three cases of water, a lot of gatorade, powerade, drinks like that keep everybody well hydrated.”

She loads her cooler up with wet washcloths so if somebody needs to cool off quickly they can. She also makes sure everyone is reapplying sunscreen frequently.

”You don’t want to get the burn, the burn is even worse and it’ll dehydrate you when you aren’t wearing that sunscreen,” said Bekedbrede.

Her team said finding shade whether it’s at the dock or under the boats canopy is a huge help.

”A lot of time in the water as well and I know some of the girls have sun shirts they’ll wear part of the time,“ said Bekedbrede.

”The oversized beach hats are actually really nice because they help protect your ears and your shoulders,” said Tow Boat U.S. manager Andrew Fennema. “Some of the things I like to do is keep a nice beach towel that you can throw in the water, get wet and throw it over your shoulders or over your head if needed.”

Fennema spends hours on the water each day. He said if boaters can avoid being out on their boat during the hottest times of the day they should.

”A lot of the peak times are anywhere between two o’clock all the way up to five, five-thirty,” Fennema said. “Yesterday the water started out at about 80 and got all the way up to 92 at the end of the day.”

Fennema said using the buddy system on hot days can be a lifesaver and you should always pre-plan.

”The temps out are warm so if you’re elder, you’ve got babies on board, have your plans, have your liquids, and always have a backup plan for that as well.”

Lake officials said in addition to protecting your skin your eyes need protected too. Polarized lens can help cut down on the sun glare on the water.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.