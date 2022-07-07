Braves stifle Cards for St. Louis’ fourth straight loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers, Max Fried threw six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Fried (9-2) combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter. He gave up only five hits, including two to Albert Pujols, with one walk and four strikeouts in winning his nine consecutive decision after losses in his first two starts.

Fried was pulled after experiencing tightness in the back of his upper right leg.

“At that point of the game we wanted to be as careful as we could,” Fried said.

Manager Brian Snitker said he “didn’t want to take chances” with leaving Fried in the game, but said he expects the left-hander to make his next start.

Fried and Miles Mikolas (5-7) each threw four scoreless innings before Ozuna led off the fifth with his 17th homer deep into the left-field seats. Rosario followed with his first homer.

Rosario returned from the injured list on Monday after needing laser surgery to correct blurred vision and a swollen right retina, forcing him to miss 62 games.

“I was nervous,” Rosario said through a translator. “I wasn’t sure I could go out there and be myself and play the way I knew I can play. I’m glad to have the first homer.”

